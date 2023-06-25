Alice Patricia Harris "Pat" CENTREVILLE — Alice Patricia Harris of Centreville, MD died peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved family on June 24, 2023. She was 78.
Beloved wife of husband William Jerry Harris, mother of; Danny Harris (Ashleigh), Michael Harris (Kelli) and Jason Ruth (Gretchen) Sister of; Sally Kinnamon, W. "Billy" Gilmer, Penny Quimby, Moochie Gilmer and Benny Gilmer. Grandmother of; Brad Harris, Bryan Harris, Wade Harris and Allie Harris and great grandmother of; Holden Harris, Piper Alice Harris and Roland Buck Pepper.
A visitation will be held on Monday June 26, 2023 from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 408 South Liberty Street Centreville, MD 21617. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 27, 2023 at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service in Stevensville Cemetery in Stevensville, MD. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Wye of Carmichael United Methodist Church P.O. Box 7 Queenstown, MD or Bosom Buddies Charities see www.BosomBuddiescharities.com For online condolences see www.fhnfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Alice Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.