Allen Kilburn Jennings EASTON — Allen Kilburn Jennings, a local business owner and life-long resident of Maryland's Eastern Shore died on October 21, 2021, at the age of 90, after a hard-fought battle with Parkinson's disease in Peachtree City, GA.
Allen is survived by his children; Mark Allen Jennings (Britta Jennings), Valerie Jennings Tipton (Donald J Tipton Sr), Deborah Lee McNey (Scott McNey) and Vanessa Marie Kennedy (Joseph E Kennedy), his grandchildren; Erin Kay Weissman, Benjamin Charles Weissman (Jasmine Weissman) Rachel Ellen Loomis (Boyce Loomis), Sommer Grace Kennedy, Emma Jennings Kennedy, Donald Jeffrey Tipton Jr. (Jennifer Tipton), Andrew Jennings Tipton, Timothy David Tipton and his great-grandchildren; Melody June Weissman, Micah Hays Weissman, and Jennings Boyce Loomis. His wife Suzanne Stickman Jennings predeceases him.
Allen was born in Montclair, NJ and grew up in East New Market, MD. He graduated in 1949 from Randolph Macon Academy High School located in Front Royal VA. Allen went on to attend the University of Maryland for two years, and then enlisted in the Air Force serving for four years during the Korean War. He received an honorable discharge, then enrolled in Ohio University, Athens OH where he earned a BS in Commerce. Allen married Suzanne Stickman in 1956 and moved to Easton MD. He was the owner operator of Mt Pleasant Moving and Storage Company for over 20 years, which he purchased from his father Horace Jennings.
Allen was a devoted community leader who had a heart to serve as: President of the Easton Lions Club, President of the Easton Memorial Hospital Association, two-term member of the Easton Town Council, member and chairman of the Easton Housing Authority, life member of Easton Elks Lodge 1622, member and commander of Maryville American Legion Post 13, and member of Peachtree City American Legion Post 50.
He will be remembered by friends and family as a kind, sweet soul and always a gentleman. He loved gardening, old war movies and military history, the Baltimore Colts, college lacrosse, and any team's tailgate. He was a slot machine aficionado. He was extremely proud of his children and cherished his family time.
A graveside service will be held at Spring Hill Cemetery, 123 North Street, Easton MD on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at 10:00 am.
