Allison Davies Talbot SAINT MICHAELS — Nancy Allison Davies Talbot, known as Allison to friends and family, passed away in her sleep on Saturday, June 24, 2023 after suffering a massive stroke in May.
Allison was born on February 3, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio to her late parents, Nancy Allison Mills Davies and John "Jack" Rumsey Davies, III. She grew up in Chesterland, Ohio with her three siblings and cousins next door and spent her summers in Sargentville, Maine. She graduated from Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Ohio and married Timothy R. Talbot, III, known as Terry, in November 1967 after graduating from Wells College.
A lifetime volunteer and avid gardener, Allison created beautiful gardens over the years in their homes in Berwyn, Pennsylvania; Northfield, Illinois; Chester, New Jersey; St. Michaels, Maryland and Pemaquid, Maine. Family and friends will miss her loving spirit, bright smile, feisty nature and deep loyalty.
Allison is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Terry; her three children Tracy Talbot and husband, Todd Pantezzi; Nancy Talbot and partner, Dan Gardner; Timothy Talbot and wife, Sarah; grandchildren, Samuel Spencer, Abigail Spencer, Courtney Spencer, Chase Pantezzi, Ellie Pantezzi, Benjamin Talbot and Lyle Talbot; and her faithful dog, Chessie. She is predeceased by her youngest brother, Peter Davies and is survived by her sister Mary Davies, brother John Davies and his wife, Mary Jo and many cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Potomac Presbyterian Church, Potomac, MD. www.DeVolFuneralHome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Allison Talbot as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
