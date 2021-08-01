Alma L. Kukucka EAST NEW MARKET — Alma Lee Kukucka, 56, of East New Market passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at UMSMC at Dorchester. She was born in Baltimore on October 11, 1964 and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Alma Clark Kukucka.
Ms. Kukucka graduated from Perry Hall High School and later graduated from University of Maryland College Park with a degree in Fashion Designing. She worked at Kmart as an apparel manager, and when she moved the Eastern Shore, she was a supervisor for the National Agricultural Statistic Service. She enjoyed gardening, feeding the birds, her pets and the many friends in the farming community. She as a member of the Idlewild Ruritans in Federalsburg.
She is survived by her companion Anthony Anderson of East New Market, two brothers Mark Kukucka and Douglas Kukucka both of Kingsville, MD, and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Alma's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
