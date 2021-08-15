Alma Rebecca Trice DENTON — Alma Rebecca Trice of Denton, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, August 12, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was 94 years old.
Born in Preston, MD, Mrs. Trice was the daughter of the late Howard Cole and Clara Estelle Harding Cole. She had lived in the mid-shore area all of her life.
Mrs. Trice was the manager of the North Caroline High School cafeteria, retiring in 1984. She was Past Worthy Matron of the Denton Chapter #259 Order of the Eastern Star. She had also been Past President of the Caroline American Legion Post 29 Auxiliary.
Mrs. Trice is survived by three sons, Larry Trice of Magnolia, DE, Stanley Trice of Cambridge, MD, and Jeff Trice of Preston, MD; 6 grandchildren: David, Tracy, Steven, Erica, Hali, and Holli; and 8 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by five brothers: Alton Cole, Kenneth Cole, Leslie Cole, Leonard Cole and Carl Cole.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 20th, in the Denton Cemetery. If friends wish to send donations in Mrs. Trice's memory, the family suggests sending them to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.
