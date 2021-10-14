Alton Burke Murphy DENTON — Alton Burke Murphy passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Caroline Rehab and Nursing Home in Denton, Maryland. He was 56.
He was born on May 3, 1965 in Easton, Maryland the son of the late Merritt Burke Murphy and Sally Wells Murphy.
He loved to visit with his brothers and family, watching old western movies, and listing to country music. His favorite holiday was Christmas. He loved to visit Santa and spending the season with his family and friends.
He is survived by his siblings: Donald Wayne Murphy and his wife Jeannie of Federalsburg, Merritt Dale Murphy, Sr., of Denton, Karen Sue Lugo and her husband Renee of PA, and Darleen Murphy of Denton, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters: Frances "Sissy" Beulah, and Peggy Lynn Rust.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Park Lane Church of God in Federalsburg with the Bishop Ray Parsons officiating. Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery near Denton. The family will receive friends from 10 - 11 at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Park Lane Church of God, Post Office Box 235, Federalsburg, MD 21632.
Arrangements are entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home, Federalsburg. To share memories with the family please visit www.framptom.com
To plant a tree in memory of Alton Murphy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.