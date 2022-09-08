Alvin Callahan DENTON — On the afternoon of September 5, 2022, surrounded by family, Alvin Callahan passed away due to a stroke. He was 82.
Alvin was born in Cordova, MD, on May 22, 1940. He was the only child of William Francis Callahan and Hazel Rice Callahan.
For most of his life, he lived in Queen Anne, MD working his farm which included crops, poultry production and beef/dairy cows. His great friends, Johnny Crites Jr. and John Hollingsworth, assisted in the daily operations of Alvin's farm.
Outside of farming, Alvin enjoyed raising, training and racing harness horses as well as jousting and fox hunting. While in his 40's during winter months, Alvin assisted long-time friend, Ross Allen, with carpentry and home construction.
Alvin and former spouse, Audrey Callahan, were the proprietors of Barnyard Produce in Skipton, MD, off of Rt. 50.
In his later life, he met and spent 15 years with Sue Waskey and her wonderful family Chris, Julie, Mike, Amy and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his only daughter, Melody Callahan, who passed away in 1986.
Alvin is survived by his son, Marvin Callahan; two grandchildren, Bethany Gunther(Jon) and Alex Callahan(Erin) and four great-grandchildren Vayda, Barron, Luna, and Remi.
The family will receive friends with a visitation on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 12pm until 2pm at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home in Easton, where a funeral service will follow at 2pm. A graveside service will then be held at Spring Hill Cemetery in Easton.
Serving as Pallbearers are Alex Callahan, Johnny Crites Jr., Cory Thompson, David Denny, John Hollingsworth, and Jake Henley.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
