Amy Elizabeth Dawkins Kelley "Libby" EASTON — Amy Elizabeth "Libby" Kelley Dawkins (97) departed this life on December 20, 2022.
Born on December 19, 1925 she was the daughter of Hilary DeWitt Kelley and Hilda Isabel Rebecca Tolson of Chester, MD.
She was one of the founders of Hilly's Garden Center in 1957, she was active in the Easton community and a true entrepreneur. She loved attending all her grandchildren's activities as they were growing up. Libby loved the beach, especially Bethany Beach, DE and enjoyed many business trips where she got to see Broadway shows in NY, Ski in PA and many other wonderful experiences.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: H. Hugh Dawkins (Kathy), Deborah J. Dawkins (Stuart Lehmann) and Lee L. Dawkins (Susan), five grandchildren: Kelley, Katie, William, Annie and James four great grandchildren and seven nieces and nephews. She was Aunt Libby to many more who treasured her and will always remember her smile and positive attitude.
A graveside service will be held at 11am July 8 at the Spring Hill Cemetery Annex, N Aurora St, Easton, MD.
