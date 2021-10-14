Andrew B. Rusnak, Sr. PRESTON — Andrew Barry Rusnak, Sr. of Preston, MD, passed away at his home. He was 89 years old.
Born in Trenton, NJ, Mr. Rusnak was the son of the late Andrew Rusnak and Queenie Taylor Rusnak. His wife, Joan Poist Rusnak, passed away July 10, 2006.
Mr. Rusnak served in the U.S. Army and graduated from Johns Hopkins University. He was a CPA and worked for numerous companies. He loved to sail and was an award-winning amateur photographer.
Mr. Rusnak is survived by a son, Andrew B. Rusnak, Jr. (Lori) of Dundalk, MD; two daughters: Valarie R. Robbins (Jeff) of Preston and Rebecca Hollingsworth (Allen) of Salisbury, MD; three grandsons: Austin Walker Rusnak Robbins, Ethan Logan Rusnak Robbins, and Jake Rusnak; and a granddaughter, Hannah Hollingsworth.
A Chapel Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Tuesday, October 19th, at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery in Hurlock, MD. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Susan G. Komen, www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com.
