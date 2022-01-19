Andrew DENTON — Myers Andrew Myers, beloved father, grandfather and husband, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 after a brief hospitalization in Christiana, Delaware. Andrew was born in Lodi, Ohio on November 15, 1933 and attended Ohio State University. He began a career as a teacher in Ohio and continued it after moving to Maryland in 1972, where he would reside until his passing. Known for his dedication to agriculture and horticulture, he made many contributions to the local farm community both as a career teacher at North Caroline Vocational High School and a leader and advocate of many organizations, including FFA, Caroline County Fair, the Denton Farmer's Market, the Farm Bureau, and the Chesapeake Bay Commission. Also a well known small businessman, Andrew operated a thriving landscaping and consulting business for many years.
He is survived by his two sons, Scott, of Trappe, MD, Phillip, of Dallas, TX, two grandchildren, Lena and Rose, his second wife, Margaret, of Denton, MD, and his sister June Knoll of Norwalk, OH.
He was a gentle and caring man who loved humor, farming, the Eastern Shore and his family; he will be missed greatly by all. A private memorial service will be held at a later date; in lieu of flowers please consider contributing to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation to support the ongoing restoration of the Bay, a long-time passion for Andrew.
