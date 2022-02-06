DENTON — Andrew Zachary Little of Denton, MD, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the UMSMC at Easton, MD. He was 29 years old. Born in Easton, he was the son of the late Sandra Allison Graves Harris.
Zach was a 2011 graduate of North Caroline High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Kayla Renae Everhart in 2013. He was a delivery driver for UPS, which he loved. He enjoyed both teaching and playing soccer and karate with his daughter Leah; and enjoyed watching his daughter, Gabby, practice her cheer/tumbling routines and watching her at competitions. He was definitely a family man. Also, missing him will be his dogs: Sophie, and Lucy.
Zach was a devoted husband, and excellent father to two young, beautiful girls. Zach is survived by his beloved wife, Kayla, daughters, Leah and Gabriella Little. He leaves behind a brother, Randy Little; sister, Marlaina Little; grandmother, Bonnie Graves; as well as a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews. Zach was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Allison Graves Harris, as well as his grandfather, Alfred Graves.
A viewing/visitation will be held from 6 until 8pm on Tuesday, February 8th, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. in Denton. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM on Wednesday, February 9th, at the Calvary Baptist Church located at 1120 Market Street in Denton, where friends may visit with the family the hour before. The interment will follow in the Denton Cemetery.
If friends wish to send memorial donations, the family suggests sending them to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 South Second Street, Denton, MD 21629 or donate directly to the family for Leah and Gabby’s college fund.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.