Angela Thomas Cronshaw PARSONSBURG — Angela Thomas Cronshaw, 53, of Parsonsburg, MD passed away at her home on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Born in Easton, MD on Oct. 4, 1967, she was the daughter of William R., Sr. and Linda Merritt Thomas.
Angie was a 1985 graduate of Colonel Richardson High School, Federalsburg. She had worked a number of years as a teller for Provident State Bank in Preston, as well as being a faithful Wife, Mother & Lolli to her grandchildren.
For 11 years she and her husband resided in South Carolina, but the majority of her life was spent in and around the Preston area until recently moving to Parsonsburg.
Angie is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Jeffrey "Jeff" Cronshaw and their 2 sons - Justin W. Cronshaw (Megan) & Joshua L. Cronshaw (Katherine); a brother - William R. Thomas, Jr. (Christie); a sister - Julie North; her parents - Bill & Linda Thomas; 3 grandchildren - Daxton, Dawson & Annie Cronshaw and several nieces & nephews.
Angie fought a courageous 7 year battle with Ovarian Cancer.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bethesda U. M. Church, 406 N. Division Street, Salisbury, MD 21801 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 at 11 A.M. Pastor Reggie Hopkins of Calvary Baptist Church, Rock Hill S.C. will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10 A. M. to 11 A.M. Interment will be in the Jr. Order Cemetery (Linchester) Preston, MD. 21655.
Memorial contributions in Angie's name may be made to the Heavenly Food Pantry c/o Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 11650, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
The Hannigan, Short, Disharoon Funeral Home, 700 West Street, Laurel, DE 19956 is serving the Cronshaw Family.
