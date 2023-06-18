Anita Hopkins Morris EASTON — Anita M. Hopkins passed away May 11 at UMSMC in Easton in the company of family, three weeks
before her 97th birthday. Born Anita May Morris in Easton on June 9, 1926 to Sadie Rowena Harrison and James Thomas Morris. As a girl, she attended Bozman and St. Michaels Elementary and High Schools. Always competitive, Anita proudly recalled playing basketball "with the boys" in high school and winning 4 of the 8 various awards of excellence at her graduation.
Her clerical work life began at Oxford Boatyard and continued mainly at Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Chesapeake Lanes and Coca Cola in Easton.
Anita and her high school sweetheart, Julian Hopkins were married and nurtured 4 children, one of which died in infancy. Remaining on the Eastern Shore, they later lived separately.
Anita was a woman of many talents and interests. Always busy and never bored. For several years she was active in Talbot Little Theater. She was an active member of St. Lukes United Methodist Church in St. Michaels where she let groups making personalized chocolate covered Easter eggs as fund raisers. Anita was a league bowler for many years, competing in tournaments near and far. Later when she could no longer bowl, Anita enthusiastically resumed her knitting, successfully working out new projects from hats, shawls and sweaters to her sought-after little dolls and animals. An avid photographer throughout her life and writer of poetry she also enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing and her beloved singing canaries.
An avid ice skater and residing on a waterfront farm, Anita loved skating on pond or creek with her children, who she always kept in new sharp skates.
After taking art classes at the Academy of the Arts in Easton, Anita drew and painted many landscapes, homes, and became known for her lovely pastel portraits which she continued to paint nearly until her death. She entered many art shows in the area and was proud to win awards for her work.
Anita valued and stayed in touch with old friends and her extended family. She made friends easily, from small children to contemporaries. The Ullah family became special friends.
At Coca Cola Anita met Roger Lewis who would later become her beloved companion. They traveled the area in his Corvettes, making friends wherever they went. His family became hers too.
Anita took great pride and pleasure when grandchildren came along, who she adored. Always willing and ready to lovingly take part in their lives, she became known as "Grommie."
Anita is survived by her daughter, Julie Hopkins (Steve), grandchildren Ashley Grove Hopkins, Patricia Vinci McQuay, Porter Nicholas Harrington, Jameson Wilson Harrington and many cousins, nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly.
She is preceded in death by her children Linda Morris Hopkins (1 year old) Nancy Virginia Hopkins Harrington (Bruce), and Thomas Grove Hopkins (Kim). Anita was also predeceased by her siblings Norma Rowena (3 years old) and her younger brother William Thomas Morris (d.2014).
Memorial service followed by Celebration of Life will be at 1 pm, June 21 at St. Mark's United Methodist Church in Easton.
