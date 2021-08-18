Anita N. Parrott NEAVITT — Anita Newnam Parrott of Neavitt, died at the U.M.S.M.C. Easton on Sunday August 15, 2021. She was 82.
Born in Easton On February 4, 1939 she was the daughter of the late William and Elva Jones Newnam. A lifelong resident of Neavitt Anita graduated from St. Michaels High School. After graduating she worked briefly at a local sewing factory, she then began a career in Banking with the then St. Michaels Bank. Mrs. Parrott held a variety of positions there upon retirement she was C.E.O. On August 31 1957 she married Hughlett T. "Snooky" Parrott Mr. Parrott died on October 11, 2010.
Mrs. Parrott or Anita as she was known by everyone, loved the outdoors especially fishing, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her son; H. Thomas "Tommy" Parrott, Jr. (Rhonda) of Neavitt one sister; Willa Ball (David) of Mississippi, two grandchildren; Kris Parrott of Neavitt, Shawn Jones of Virginia one nephew; Danny Ball (Kristen) and their son Daniel Jacob Ball of Virginia Beach. One niece Julie Stevens (John) and their daughter Josette Marie, all of Mississippi.
A viewing will be held on Friday August 20, 2021 at the Framptom Funeral Home- Ostrowski Chapel St. Michaels, from 6:00 to 8:00PM.
Graveside services at the Neavitt Cemetery, will be held on Saturday August 21, 2021 at 1:00PM.
Memorial donation may be made to; Saint Michaels Volunteer Fire Deparment
