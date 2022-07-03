Ann Clara Black TILGHMAN — Ann Clara Black, 68, a 12-year resident of Tilghman, MD and previously of Bowie, MD, died at Anne Arundel Medical Center on June 24, 2022, following a short illness.
Born September 16, 1953, in Osaka, Japan to the late Russell and Mildred Rankin, she graduated from Bowie High School. Ann worked as an Administrator for the Prince George's County Public School system. She was a member of the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company and loved vacationing on the Outer Banks and spending time with family and friends.
Ann is survived by her husband of 46 years, Steven Black; two children, Steven Black of Gold Coast, Australia and Andrea Laidlaw of Shady Side, MD; two siblings, Russell Rankin of Gaithersburg, MD and Alicia Beall of Montross, VA; and a grandson, Samuel Laidlaw. She was also the loving aunt of Patrick, Corbin, and Rachel Beall, Christopher, and Jonathan Black, and Kelly Afifi.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Ann's life on Wednesday, July 13 from 10:30 am until her memorial sevice begins at 11:30 am at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tilghman Island Volunteer Fire Company at tilghmanvfc.com/page/donations. Online guestbook available at:
