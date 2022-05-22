Ann Dietsch Aitcheson STEVENSVILLE — Ann Dietsch Aitcheson of Stevensville, MD died May 20, 2022. She was 97 years old. Ann was born on October 4, 1924 in Kansas City, Missouri to the late Elizabeth and Martin Dietsch. She was the dearly beloved wife of William Wendell Aitcheson (1916-2008), the loving mother of Bob, Philip, Bill and Peter, mother-in-law to Wanda, Beth, and Sherry, grandmother of five and great-grandmother to eight children.
Ann lived a life full of family, friends, and travel. She was an accomplished gardener, decorator and cook. She won Best Overall Christmas Decoration more than once while at her home in University Park, MD and had her famously delicious green bean casserole recipe published in The Howard County Cookbook. Ann was also a skilled gin player and won more than her share of bridge tournaments well into her nineties.
After her husband (and favorite dance partner) Bill's retirement, the two traveled the world together, bringing back trinkets, photos, and stories to share with their family. Ann took great pride in her beautiful gardens, had an artist's eye for flower arrangement, and was dedicated to beautifying any space she occupied. She adored the beach, bodysurfing with her grandkids, and corn on the cob with cucumbers and tomato followed by a perfectly ripe summer peach.
Though Ann was devasted by the loss of her dear husband of sixty-five years, Bill, in 2008, she spent the next fourteen years employing the indomitable will and determination she cultivated as the mother of four rambunctious boys to learn an entirely new way of life. In 2020, she suffered a hip fracture and, with the help of friends and caregivers, bounced back stronger than before, establishing a weightlifting routine that she continued until her final illness.
A woman of great faith and a devoted Catholic, Ann donated generously to various causes both in and outside the church. She will be remembered with great respect and love by friends and family alike.
Family, friends and former caregivers are invited to attend a Visitation at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newman Funeral Home at 106 Shamrock Rd., Chester, MD on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 from 6-8pm. All are also invited to a funeral mass to be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5319 Ocean Gateway, Queenstown, MD on Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 11am. Following the mass and burial, a reception will be held at Cove Creek Clubhouse at 114 N. Creek Ct., Stevensville, MD from 2:30-4:30pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor St. Martin's Home, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Catonsville MD 21228. Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
