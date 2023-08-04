Ann L. Webster CAMBRIDGE — Ann L. Webster, 69, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at UMSMC at Easton. She was born in Cambridge on July 15, 1954 and was a daughter of the late William Earl Lewis and Dorothy "Dot" Gould Lewis.
Ann graduated from Cambridge High School class of 1972. She also attended University of Maryland College Park. On August 26, 1978, she married Donald Webster. Ann worked for Dr. Russell Smith and later for the Dorchester County Treasurers Department with 27 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, reading, crocheting, sewing, gardening, meeting with her friends, watching Bravo TV, and spending time with her grandchildren. Ann was a member of Zion United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband Donald Webster, a daughter Kelly Dodson and husband Josh, two grandchildren Owen and Ella, a sister Denise Wheatley and husband Charles, mother in law Janice Webster, a brother in law Steven Webster, a nephew Charles Wheatley and three nieces Stacey Stanley, Shea Dawson, Steffi Webster. Besides her parents, Ann is preceded in death by a daughter Karey Webster and a brother in law Gary Webster.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
