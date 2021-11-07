Ann Linhard Pearce EASTON — Ann Linhard Pearce, 66, of Easton, Maryland, died surrounded by her family on Sunday, October 31, 2021, more than seventeen years after her initial diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer.
Ann was born on January 24, 1955 in Baltimore, Maryland, to her late parents John "Jack" Linhard and Clarissa Jones Linhard. She grew up in Baltimore and married her husband, Garrett "Gary" Pearce, in 1981.
Ann's lifelong passion was teaching reading to children, especially to children who benefit from specialized programs and techniques. She earned a bachelor's degree in special education from Hood College in Frederick and a master's degree in reading at Salisbury State University, which led to a fulfilling career as a resources teacher and learning consultant in Wicomico County and Northern New Jersey. She then completed certifications to become a teacher-trainer and Literacy Specialist for Wilson Language Training. In her nearly 20-year career with Wilson, she traveled around the country to model reading lessons and coach teachers. She was especially instrumental in Wilson's initial work in Washington D.C. as the lead Literacy Specialist when the successful program first began in the District.
Ann loved to travel, try new recipes, and plan family gatherings. She enjoyed exploring the Eastern Shore and Delaware beaches on foot or on bikes with Gary. Ann particularly loved hosting family and friends at the family's summer cottage in Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania. In her later years, Ann was especially dedicated to spending time with her four grandsons at every opportunity.
Ann is survived by her husband of 40 years, Gary; her daughter and son-in-law Carolyn Pearce Small and Taylor Small of Asheville, NC; her son and daughter-in-law John Pearce and Lauren Girio Pearce of Mt. Airy, MD; her four grandsons, Alex and Grant Small and Garrett and Samuel Pearce; her brother, Joe Linhard and wife Sandy; her brother Bill Linhard and wife Cheryl. She will additionally be mourned by her in-laws, an aunt, cousins, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Ann is preceded in death by her brother, John Linhard, and her sister, Mary Linhard.
An open house gathering to celebrate Ann's life and share memories with her family will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Van Lennep Auditorium, in St. Michael's, Maryland.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ann's memory to METAvivor at www.metavivor.org or the International Dyslexia Association at https://dyslexiaida.org/.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
