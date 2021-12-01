Ann Marie Pynn Syron SHERWOOD — Ann Marie (Syron) Pynn, long-time resident of Sherwood, Maryland, passed away Friday evening, November 26, 2021. She was the loving wife of the late John N. Pynn who passed away in 2010, amazing mother of Michael and Kate, and beloved grandmother of Max and Vincent.
86 years ago, Ann was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Ruth T. (Collins) Syron. Three years later, her much loved brother, Jack, was born. Ann graduated from St. Louis Academy in Staten Island, NY and Grace Institute in Manhattan, NY before starting her career as an Executive Secretary at Johnson & Higgins.
Ann was introduced to her husband, John, while he served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. They were married in 1955 and began their life-long love of traveling scenic highways and roads less traveled throughout the United States of America and Canada in their VW Bug and Scotty trailer in tow. Their adventures are thankfully well documented in thousands of digitized Kodachrome slides Ann took which the family treasures. Her love of photography and travel is clearly seen in the beautiful photo albums of the places they visited.
Above all, Ann was devoted to her family, loved them with all her heart, and found great joy in their accomplishments. Being a lifelong learner before it was cool, a voracious reader, and a newspaper purist, education was always the highest priority. While raising her children, she volunteered thousands of hours at their schools advocating for and improving their education and lobbying for more reading and writing in school curriculums.
Ann and John retired to Maryland's Eastern Shore in 1997, where they were happy to find a beautiful community with water access. They had years of fun together investigating, fishing, and crabbing all the waterways and creeks and sailing Harris Creek and the Choptank River. Ann volunteered at their community association as treasurer for over 20 years.
Ann leaves a son, Michael Pynn and her two grandsons, Max and Vincent of Centreville, MD; a daughter, Katharine (Pynn) Van Name and her husband, Joseph, of Chestertown, MD; a brother, Jack Syron of Wayne, NJ; and a sister-in-law, Irene (Pynn) Supino of Las Vegas, NV. Family was everything to Ann who nurtured and maintained terrific relationships with her cousins, nephews, and nieces and their families - all holding special places in her heart.
A proud Catholic, a proponent of excellent education, and Grandmother of two students at Sts. Peter and Paul School, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Ann Marie Pynn's memory to Saints Peter & Paul Parish and School in Easton, Maryland - www.ssppeaston.org/give.
A visitation will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Easton, MD on Sunday, December 5th, 2021 from 2-5pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cordova on Monday, December 6th at 10:30am. Burial in St. Joseph Church Cemetery will follow.
