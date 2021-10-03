Ann Marie Windsor Buckley FEDERALSBURG — Ann Marie Windsor of Federalsburg, MD passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, September 26, 2021. She was 78 years old.
Ann was born on September 11, 1943 in Butler, PA. She was the daughter of the late John and Florence (Maitland) Buckley. Ann graduated from Butler High School. She worked for Dart Container for 38 years, where she was the first female supervisor and printing plate designer.
Ann enjoyed reading, playing solitaire on her computer, solving crossword puzzles, shopping, cooking, camping, and being outdoors. Above all, Ann's favorite activity was spending time with her family, and she looked forward to their annual trip to the Outer Banks.
Ann is survived by her husband of 37 years, Edward H. Windsor; her children: Lori Smith (Gene), Shari Blades (Steve), Rebecca Payne (Jim), Rayford Payne, Jr. (Natella); her grandchildren: Rachel Huffman, Matthew Smith, Megan Smith, Dylan Blades, Tyler Smith, Ryan Smith, and Kirsten Blades; her great-grandchildren: Karsyn, Daltyn, Mason and Weston; her sister, Mary Ellen Cushard; and her sister-in law, Linda Buckley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Anthony, John, and Joseph Buckley, and her sister Florence Edgington.
A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, October 10 at 2pm at Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg, with Pastor John Allen officiating. Friends may call on the family from 1-2pm prior to the start of the service.
Out of respect for her tradition of helping others in the community, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to His Hope Ministries, 105 Gay Street, Denton, MD 21629.
