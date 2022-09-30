Ann Phillips Yingling EASTON — Ann Phillips Yingling of Easton, MD, died peacefully at Talbot Hospice on September 28, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 81.
Born in Baltimore, MD, on May 4, 1941, she was the daughter of the late James A. and Lucille Taylor Phillips. She taught in several school districts before settling in at Talbot County Public Schools, where she taught language arts at Easton Middle School for 18 years, before retiring in 2003.
After retirement, she kept busy with her four grandchildren, as well as volunteering in numerous capacities at St. Mark's United Methodist Church and St. Mark's Thrift Store. Knitting was her true passion. She knitted shawls and stuffed animals for church, as well as countless baby blankets, sweaters, and doll clothes for friends and family. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and attending her weekly knitting group.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 53 years, Don; son, Kevin (Deb) of Lewes, DE; daughter Amy Hontz of Easton; grandchildren, Delaney & Peyton Yingling and Riley & Camden Hontz; a brother, Arch Phillips (Mildred); a sister, Jane Schwarz; and many beloved nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to visit from 6 to 8 pm on Monday October 3, 2022, at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, PA, 200 South Harrison St., Easton, MD. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 4, at St.Mark's United Methodist Church, 100 Peachblossom Rd., Easton MD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Talbot Hospice or St Mark's United Methodist Church.
