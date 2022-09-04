Ann Roe Rever EASTON — Ann Roe Rever of Easton, Maryland, passed away on August 26, 2022, at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center. She was 84.
Annie was born to Teresa Ann Welsh and George Burge Richards in Tulsa, OK, on July 4, 1938. She studied at Ohio State (BA), Harvard University (MA) and University di Napoli Federico II (PhD). Her career included medical lexicography and technology marketing in the Boston area. An avid sailor, she crewed for 40 years and later became an expert in yachting antiquities.
She met her husband, Dr. George Wright Rever, at a medical conference in 1994. George was a well-known medical professional on the Eastern Shore. He served several years as Medical Director of Regional Mid-Shore Mental Health Services and at the Caroline County Mental Health Clinic. Ann herself served on the Social Services Board of Talbot County.
Along with her husband, Ann is predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her son, Robert Roe Hafer of Ann Arbor, Michigan.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.