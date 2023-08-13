Anna Jeanette Copper Caldwell EASTON — Anna Jeanette Copper Caldwell, daughter of the late Lankford Preston and Marsha Louise Copper peacefully departed this life on Monday August 7, 2023 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Easton surrounded by her family. She was 96 years old.
She was born July 10, 1927 in Whittman, Maryland. Jeanette as she was affectionately known was raised in a Christian home and in her early years was an ambitious singer. She was married to the late Bernard Caldwell on April 1, 1946. Together with her mother and sister, she formed the singing group 'The Copper Trio" with her husband Bernard accompanying on guitar. They sang all over and were broadcast on WANN Radio for a number of years.
As a teenager, she played the piano for St. John U.M. church and continued to play for various churches throughout her lifetime. Along with the late Bertha Rasin, Jeanette helped form the Asbury Echoes children's choir as well as singing with the Asbury Chancel choice and was a part of the Asbury Ensemble. She transitioned her membership back to New St. John's U.M. church where she continued to sing and play piano for the church. Music was one of the biggest parts of her life with one of her very favorite R&B songs being "Cassanova" by LeVert.
She leaves to mourn in her memory three children, a daughter Sandra Russel (Irving) of Preston, MD, Richard Caldwell Sr. (Lorraine) of Easton, MD and Curtis Caldwell of Easton. Nine grandchildren: Jeff Russell, Robin Russell, Richard Caldwell Jr., Maria Caldwell, Lynne Caldwell, Jacci Cornish, Michele Waters, Geoff and Bryan. 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren, 1 brother Earl Copper (Lou) of California, 1 sister Verma Nichols of Cambridge, 1 sister-in-law Jesse Caldwell of Easton, 1 brother-in law Oliver Holmes of Easton and 1 god-son Gilbert Caldwell of California, and an adopted son Gelson Brooks along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Bernard, 3 brothers (Preston, Lankford and Leonard) and 1 sister Aoma and her stepson Bernard Jr.
