Anna Lee Kellum Skinner EASTON — Anna Lee Skinner was born on November 13, 1933 in Unionville, MD to the late Beulah G. Wilkins and Bernard Richardson Kellum, Sr. Anna was called home on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center. She was 87.
In addition to her parents, Anna was preceded in death in 2012 by her husband Leroy M. Skinner, brother Bernard R. Kellum Jr, sister Ola Raisin, and a special nephew Dale Skinner.
She leaves to cherish fond memories her three daughters, Yvonne, Wanda, and Tonya; three grandchildren Carroll (Haley) GA, Takiya, (her Guardian Angel) and Brooke (to whom she would refer to as the Love of Her Life); nine great grandchildren, sister Doris Hynson (St. Croix, Virgin Islands), two brothers Robert C. Dill (Dansville, VA) and Michael Brown (Easton), a special niece Sylvia Jenkins, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A public viewing will be held Friday, October 22nd from 9AM-11AM, and a Celebration of Life at 11AM, both at Union Baptist Church, 233 Glenwood Ave, Easton, MD 21601.
To plant a tree in memory of Anna Skinner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.