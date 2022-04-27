Anna-lise Fink Hoel EASTON, MD — Anne-lise Hoel Fink, longtime resident of Talbot County, MD, died on April 22, 2022. She was 78.
Born in Hamar, Norway, she was the daughter of Arvid Hoel and Ester S. Hoel.
Mrs. Fink grew up and attended high school and college in Norway. She was hired by Pan-American World Airways in 1966 as a flight attendant and moved to New York City, where she met and married her husband, Walter L. Fink of Manhasset, NY. The two of them traveled and sailed the world for many years. The couple divided their time between Vero Beach, FL, and the Eastern Shore of MD.
Mrs. Fink was a member of World Wings International, the Tred Avon Yacht Club, and the Moorings Yacht and Country Club of Vero Beach, FL.
She is survived by her sister Else-Marit Hoel of Norway, niece Ane Guro Skaare-Rekdal of Norway, and nephew Andrew K.L. Marsh of North Carolina, and their children. In addition to her family, she is survived by many special and loving friends.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fink was preceded in death by her husband Walter, in 2014.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Talbot Hospice Foundation, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Holy Trinity in Oxford, MD.
