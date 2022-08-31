Annabelle Fooks Davis SEAFORD, DE — It is with great sadness that the Breeding family announces the passing of "Mom", Annabelle Fooks Davis, of Marydel, Delaware (formerly of Seaford, Delaware) on August 13, 2022, at the age of 93.
Annabelle was born on October 1, 1928, near Eldorado, Dorchester County, Maryland, the daughter of the late Walter L. Fooks and Marie E. Wilson Fooks.
Annabelle graduated from Hurlock High School with the class of 1945 and later, from Salisbury Teachers College in 1950, where she was awarded her Bachelor of Science in Education. She taught 3rd Grade for 27 years at the Federalsburg and Preston Elementary Schools. She was an active member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, in Rhodesdale, Maryland, where she also sang in the choir and assisted with Vacation Bible School.
While living in Florida, Mom loved to play dominos, but Bingo was her game. She won so often that they considered her "The Bingo Queen". She and her late husband, Durwood Davis, were members of the "Whirl-a-Ways" square dancing club of Seaford, Delaware. Being a great seamstress, she designed and sewed all her square-dancing outfits as well as some of her personal clothing. Mom was also versatile in many additional crafts including needlepoint, crocheting, and furniture upholstery.
When I think back on life with Mom, holidays were special mainly because Mom and my grandmother were rolling out "paper-thin" dumplings and baking homemade pies for dinner. She really had great culinary skills. In addition, Mom and Dad must have driven us a million miles as we were growing up, taking me to Saturday morning basketball league, little league baseball, and band practice. These are just examples of the many memories of Mom and Dad, the late Earle L. Breeding, that will always be cherished.
Mom had a great sense of humor and was fair and kind to all she knew. Her kindness led her to donate to many charities, mainly in support of children and the disabled.
She is survived by her son, Edward E. Breeding and his wife, Nancy, two grandsons, Christopher Breeding and Adam P. Caldwell, and a daughter, Karen Sue Brunner.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ezekiel W. Fooks, a brother, W. Lloyd Fooks, Jr., and a sister, Alice M. Fooks.
Private burial was held at Eldorado Brookview Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Mary Coulbourne.
My wife and I were fortunate to enjoy living with Mom the last year and 8 months of her amazing life....Edward
Breeding
Services were entrusted to Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
