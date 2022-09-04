Anne Elizabeth Wheatley EASTON — Anne Elizabeth Wheatley (nee Stoops), born in Easton, MD, on March 7, 1931, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Dixon House in Easton, MD. She was 91 years old. Anne was the youngest of seven children born to the late Percy Clinton and Martha Skinner Stoops. She was raised in Cordova, MD, and began her education at the one room schoolhouse in Mathewstown. She graduated from Easton High School, Class of 1947.
On October 17, 1953, she married Robert Lee Richard Wheatley, Sr. They made their home on the family farm with her father in Cordova until 1972 when they moved to Easton. Robert and Anne had four children, Marti, Lee Ann, Richie and Brian. When her youngest child, Brian, was in school, Anne began working at the Easton High School Cafeteria until her retirement. After the death of Robert, she volunteered to prepare lunches and dinners for Meals on Wheels.
Camping was always a big part of their family life, with Robert building the first camper. Their trips included many of their friends, with children all the same age. Every summer holiday was spent at either Seaside Campground, Frontier Town, Assateague, or Toms Cove. Fishing, crabbing, campfires, BBQs, and swimming in the ocean were the only things on the agenda. After retirement, Robert and Anne spent many winters in Florida, camping in Fort Myers. They enjoyed their camping family and made many friends along the way. They also enjoyed many cruises and trips with family and friends.
Always the caregiver, she was ever prepared to lend a hand to help anyone who needed her. Her banana or zucchini breads were always a part of her visits to friends and family who were under the weather or just because she wanted to cheer someone up. She cared for her father until he became a resident of the Pines. It was at that time the family moved to Easton, and she visited him almost every day.
Anne enjoyed her family the most, never missing a family event, particularly the sports events of all children and grandchildren and even got to see her great-grandchildren play. She made ice cream cakes for every family birthday and always put a stick of gum in the grandchildren's birthday cards. Holiday dinners and backyard crab feasts were a special time at Nana's house. She enjoyed walking her dog, Toby, around the Beechwood neighborhood several times a day.
Anne was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Easton.
Anne is survived by her four children and spouses, Marti Wright (David), Lee Ann Fox (Geoff), Richie Wheatley (Martha) and Brian Wheatley; her grandchildren, David Adams (Amber), Christopher Fox (Katie), Marlee Fox, Claire Wheatley, Kyra Wheatley, Jack Wheatley, Annie Wheatley, and Mia Wheatley; her great- grandchildren, Christian Sicilia, Emily Adams, Mia Wright, Michael Adams, Gabriel Wright, Megan Adams, and Jaxon Fox; several nieces and nephews; her cousin, Betty Lucero of Alabama; and her fur baby, Toby.
Anne is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Robert; siblings Virginia Stoops, Edwards Stoops, Marion Stoops, Clinton Stoops, Anita Lister and Frances Anders; granddaughter, Brandi Wright; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Caroline Wheatley; sister-in-law Nora Lowery; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church on Thursday, September 8, at noon. A visitation will begin at 11:00 a,m. at the church.
It is the wish of her family that, in lieu of flowers, to make donations to the Dixon House at 108 N. Higgins Street, Easton, MD 21601. Their staff who so lovingly cared for her the past two years. The family offers a special "thank you" to all the caregivers there. Because of their devotion, her family was able to spend much quality time with her.
