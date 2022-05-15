Anne Fischer Ward "Pippy" CENTREVILLE, MD — Anne "Pippy" Ward of Centreville, MD died on May 12, 2022, at Compass Regional Hospice Center. She was 85.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts on January 8, 1937, she was the daughter of Karl and Frieda Fischer.
Her family moved to Queen Anne's County in 1939, where she resided for the rest of her life. She was a 1954 graduate of Centreville High School. Upon graduation she attended the University of Maryland. On November 1, 1955, she married Chester Anderson (deceased). They had two daughters, Lori and Sandra. She was employed as a secretary to Queen Anne's County State's Attorney Harry Butler and the firm of Butler, Price, Yates, and Tubman. Pippy then worked for Queenstown Bank of Maryland for 8 years. She changed careers in 1972 and for 18 years was a Deputy Clerk of Circuit Court for Queen Anne's County.
On May 23, 1975, Pippy married Jimmy Ward. They resided in Centreville Heights where they were married for 47 years. In 1989 she transferred to the Clerk of Circuit Court for Kent County. She retired as Chief Deputy Clerk on February 2000. The Maryland Legislature recognized Pippy for her 28 years of faithful and dedicated service to the State of Maryland. After retirement, Pippy was an avid reader, she loved all animals especially her dogs. In the afternoon, she enjoyed watching Eagles and Ospreys on live streaming.
Pippy is survived by her beloved husband, Jimmy Ward of Centreville; Brother, Norman Fischer of Hillsboro. Grandchildren: Greg (Kim), Marshal (Christina), Brady, Matt (Julie), Hannah, Josh, Ben and Nate. Great grandchildren: Evelyn, Bennett, Jasmine, Liam. Nephew: Karl Fischer (Cathie). Nieces: Kim Stewart (Jerry), Karen VanArsdale (Tony). Grandnephews: Jeremy (Courtney) and Andrew (Alli). Grandnieces: Elizabeth, Jennifer, Julie and Jaclyn. Stepchildren: David Ward, Margaret Eney (Jeff), Karen Ward. She is preceded in death by her parents: Karl and Frieda Fischer and daughters: Lori A. Mundy and Sandra L. Kozur.
A memorial service will be held at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home; Centreville, MD on May 26, 2022. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will follow at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Queens Anne County Animal Services, Queenstown, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.fhnfuneralhome.com
