Anne Stinson Gillelan Goodspeed EASTON — Anne Marie Stinson Gillelan Goodspeed, journalist and mother of five, died May 21, at her home in Easton, three months shy of her 97th birthday. She was a gardener, gourmet cook, a second mother to everyone, mentor, performer, artist, intellect, and unabashed liberal. She lived life to the fullest.
She was born in Emmitsburg, MD, on August 20, 1926, to Frances Aurelia Stinson (Kerrigan) and Dr. Oscar Henry Stinson. She attended St. Joseph's College for two years, then married G. Howard Gillelan in 1945 and moved to Baltimore City where they raised five children. She earned a BA in history from Goucher College in 1970.
Anne Stinson, as she was known throughout her writing career, was an award-winning reporter and editor over four decades at the Easton Star-Democrat where she was a revered mentor to young colleagues. Her newspaper work began as editor of the weekly Dorchester News, writing cover stories on watermen, trappers, marshes, fish, and wildlife, but she was best known for her weekly Nature Notes column which ran in the Star-Democrat from 1990-2010 and again from 2013-2017. Her conversational style delighted readers with descriptions of her garden trials and tribulations, wildlife she encountered, changing seasons, childhood memories, as well as gorgeous prose about the Eastern Shore's natural world. She also appeared on Maryland Public Television's Maryland Newswrap program as its Eastern Shore correspondent for five years. She wrote occasional op-eds in the Baltimore Sun and Evening Sun, theater reviews in regional publications, and book reviews in The Tidewater Times.
While raising her first two children in the 1950s, she sang in the chorus of the Baltimore Civic Opera, sang and danced in amateur Baltimore theater productions, and modeled for art student classes while studying painting at the Maryland Institute College of Art. In the mid-1960s, she was a teacher's aide for a Head Start school in Fells Point for a year before going back to college. Her family moved from Roland Park to Talbot County year-round in 1973, after spending many summers at Wades Point on Eastern Bay in a 125-year-old wooden church called Frogeye.
Stinson was a lively spirit who brought love and light to her family, especially to her daughter Eden, who suffered from a degenerative brain disease from birth, and to her granddaughters chronicled in Nature Notes as "the littles." In 1996, none of her children (or husband) was surprised when she brought home a bronze gorilla from Easton's Waterfowl Festival after being smitten by the life-size ape, Ishmael, created by sculptor Bart Walter. Nicknamed Bubba, he became an object for little girls to climb all over and a fixture in the living room of her home, a converted chicken house she called the Palais des Poulets. She was extremely well read and solved the New York Times Sunday crossword in pen. She once painted her convertible VW bug with angels based on those in Old Masters paintings. Her passion for gardening was legendary, chronicled in Nature Notes every time she moved to a new house, digging a new garden (despite her bad back) to provide bouquets of fresh flowers.
She is survived by four children: Joshua Thomas Gillelan, II, (Allison Blake) of Worton, Ian MacDowell Gillelan (Jo) of Frederick, Mary Elizabeth "Bess" Gillelan of Annapolis and Easton, and Harriet G. Mills (Eric) of Cordova; four grandchildren, Hannah G. Goldstein (Stephen) of Arnold, Emily Kerrigan Wolf (Tyler) of Baltimore, Sarah McDowell Gillelan of Park Hall, and Evelyn Patterson Mills of Lakewood, CO; two great grandchildren, Irene Sintayehu Goldstein and Isaiah Teketel Goldstein of Arnold; her sister Barbara Sue Lake of Lansdale, PA; and dozens of nieces and nephews. Her beloved daughter Ann Eden Gillelan died in 1998. Her 33-year marriage to G. Howard Gillelan ended in divorce in 1979. Her dear second husband, John F. Goodspeed, died in 2006.
She chose to donate her body to the State Anatomy Board in Baltimore for medical training.
The family will hold a private celebration of her life, but encourage her friends to donate in her memory to:
-Talbot Hospice, whose nurses and aides provided wonderful care for her at home;
-Talbot County Garden Club for maintenance of the Talbot Historical Society Garden; or
-any Democrat who can beat any Republican.
To plant a tree in memory of Anne Goodspeed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.