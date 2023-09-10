Annette Dorothy Newcomb JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL — Annette Dorothy Newcomb (Foster), 97, passed away peacefully on September 3, 2023, in Jacksonville Beach, FL. She was born in Baltimore, MD, on July 20, 1926. Her mother was Anna Foster and her father was Charles Foster. She had an identical twin sister, Charlotte, and the two of them were nearly impossible to tell apart.
Annette graduated from Seton High School and worked as a secretary. She was employed by Maryland Shipbuilding and Drydock where she met her future husband Charles Newcomb who was a Naval Architect there. They married in 1946 and lived in Bowleys Quarters in Baltimore County. They had a son (Leland) and a daughter (Caroline) and then moved to Charles's family farm outside of Trappe in 1959.
Annette, being a "city girl", had some difficulty making that big a transition, but she soon made friends for life who got her involved in tennis, volleyball, and ballroom dancing.
She worked for 20 years at the Coca Cola plant in Easton as an administrative assistant and then later at Delmarva Foundation. She and Charles loved to travel and took several trips to Europe and elsewhere.
Annette was a gifted gardener and always had her house surrounded by beautiful flowers and plants.
In addition to her son and daughter, Annette is survived by a brother Francis; a sister, Virginia (Poogie); two grandsons, Trevor Newcomb and Kevin Wright; two granddaughters, Tenley van den Berg and Katie Tasch, and six great-grandchildren whom she adored.
She was predeceased by her husband, Charles; her twin sister, Charlotte; four half-brothers; and her beloved cat, Olivia.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 14 at St. Mark's Methodist Church in Easton. Burial at White Marsh Cemetery will follow. Family and friends are invited to a gathering afterwards at Talbot Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, Annette would have preferred donations be given to the Talbot Hospice Foundation at 586 Cynwood Dr., Easton, MD 21601.
