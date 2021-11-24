Anthony Louis Grimes BUSHNELL, FLORIDA — Anthony, 60, formerly of Easton, MD, passed away on November 8th, 2021, in Tulsa, OK.
He was a long haul truck driver who traveled all over the United States. He was born on April 23, 1961 in Easton, MD, the son of the late Louis Grimes of Stevensville MD, and Rebecca (Blann) Bishop of DE.
He is survived by daughter Karyn (Grimes) Hemphill of Brevard (husband Eric), NC, son Anthony Louis Grimes Jr. of Cherokee, NC, five grandchildren, Lexi Grimes, C.J. Grimes, Aubree Grimes, Chloe Hemphill, and James Hemphill, two sisters, Sandra Warren of Cordova, MD and Lea Grimes of Lighthouse Point, FL; two brothers, Doug Mullikin of Cambridge, MD and Richard Mullikin of Easton, MD (wife Kathy). Survivors also include three nephews, one niece, four great nephews, five great nieces, and one great great nephew.
Celebration of life will be held on December 11th at 26548 Presque Farm Drive, Easton, MD, 21601 at 2:00 pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Grimes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.