Anthony Raymond Marva EASTON — Anthony Raymond Marva, of Easton, passed away on April 19th, 2022. He was 77.
Born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania on August 4th, 1944, he was the son of the late Anthony A. and Catherine Hanzely Marva.
"Tony", also known as "Tom" (that is one of his many great stories) spent his childhood years in Uniontown, PA. In 1964, he graduated from DeVry University with a degree in Electronic Technology. In 1964 he began his career with Verizon, back then known as C and P telephone company as a lineman. Over the 41 years he was with Verizon he had many different positions and retired as the vice president of community and government relations. He was also in the Army reserves for 7 years.
Among those that knew Tony best, he was known for his kind-hearted soul, his positive attitude, his many stories, and his love for life. In his final days he said, "Don't be sad, I have lived a great life, and it is all in God's hands now." He wrote a letter to friends and family that ended with a simple message, "Be Happy and Enjoy Each Day!" Tony did enjoy each day listening to oldies, riding motorcycles, playing with model trains, woodworking, helping others, and spending time with family and friends.
Tony is survived by his highschool sweetheart, his wife of 56 years, Susan Marva. His daughter Jennifer McGuckin (Lee McGuckin) of Easton, MD, his grandchildren Finn and Kadence McGuckin. He is also survived by his siblings, Judy Parker (Frank Parker) of Frederick, MD; Kathy Peregoy (Scott Peregoy) of Henderson, NV; Terry Marva of Harpers Ferry, WV and the late Joyce Callahan. Extended family like brothers were Sam Carr, John Horwat, and the late Dennis Green.
