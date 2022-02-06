Anthony "Tony" Cantaffa EASTON — Anthony "Tony" Cantaffa of Easton, MD passed away with his family at his bedside at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton on January 31, 2022.
Born in Long Branch, NJ on September 23, 1942, to Joseph and Frances (Acquisto) Cantaffa. He married his beautiful wife Lee on February 17, 1991, in Long Valley, NJ where they resided until December 2021.
Tony retired from Konsyl Pharmaceuticals as Executive Vice President and President. He was previously Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Pharmaceutical Formulations Inc.
Tony enjoyed fine dining with family, cooking, listening to jazz, watching black and white movies, working out at the gym, reading, clearing leaves from the yard, and above all else, making Lee feel special and showing pride in his children.
Tony is survived by his wonderful wife of 31 years, Lee Cantaffa. His three children, Thomas J Cantaffa (Becky) of Oxford, NC; Rebecca C Moscatello (Gil) of Flanders, NJ; David T Cantaffa (Anthony Laulette) of North Greenbush, NY. Tony is also survived by his brother John of Howell, NJ, his five grandchildren, Abriana Cantaffa of Durham, NC; CPL Zachary Cantaffa, USMC (Rachel) of Cherry Point, NC; Anthony, Juliana, and Dominic Moscatello of Flanders, NJ and his two great grandchildren, Aidan and Aubrielle Cantaffa of Cherry Point, NC.
Tony earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and a Master of Business Administration, with a focus in Finance, from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Army in the medical unit.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Tony's memory to:
