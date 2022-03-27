DENTON — Anthony W. Ostermann of Denton, MD, passed away at his home on Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 96 years old.
Born at home near Denton, Mr. Ostermann was the son of the late William John Ostermann and Martha Mary Shoen Ostermann. His wife, Joan Marie Ostermann, passed away January 7, 2013.
Mr. Ostermann had lived in Denton all his life and was a graduate of Caroline High School in Denton. He had been a Technical Electrician for EI DuPont in Seaford, DE for 36 1/2 years, retiring in 1983. He was a easy going gentleman that enjoyed family, many good friends, travel, building homes and life in general
Mr. Ostermann is survived by three sons: Kevin A. Osterman (Donna) of Denton, Keith H. Ostermann (Donna Lee Ogden) of Denton, and William Joseph Osterman (Diane) of Denton; 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Mr. Ostermann is preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Ostermann; a daughter, Denise Ann Ostermann; a sister, Martha Adams; and a brother, Henry Ostermann.
Friends may call from 5 until 7 pm on Tuesday, March 29th, and from 11 until 11:45 on Wednesday morning, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 S. 2nd Street in Denton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday at the St. Elizabeth’s Roman Catholic Church on First Street in Denton. The interment will be in the Woodlawn cemetery on Rt. 5o near Easton, MD.
