Antoinette "Toni" Smith SALISBURY — Antoinette (Toni) Monaco Smith of Hurlock, died August 29, 2022 in the Lakeside Assisted Living Memory Care Facility in Salisbury.
Born September 23, 1941 to the late Louise Nichols Monaco and Domenick Monaco. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Richard Smith, Sr., stepfather Bill Van Orden and brother Keith Van Orden.
She is survived by her daughter Shelley Plechner (Walt), son Richard Smith, Jr., granddaughters Heather Boyd and Nicole Mulkerrin (Patrick), five great grandchildren Nicole, Angelo, Malachi, Vincent and Sonny, sisters Sherry White (Wilson), Eda Fairfield, Bobbie Funrue, Richard Monaco (Linda), Donna Alexander and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Interment will be private at the Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. A memorial service will be held in November and a complete obituary with memorial service information will be published in The Star Democrat in the beginning of November.
