Aria Morgan EASTON — Our beloved teen, Aria Morgan, unexpectedly passed away on May 21, 2022, at the age of 18. Aria was born on January 10, 2004, in Texas to Michael George and Raequel Chase. While she had lived in many places throughout her life, Aria considered Maryland's Eastern Shore her home.
An incredibly intelligent individual, Aria had a unique outlook on life. She was witty with a dark sense of humor. Aria was an amazing artist and accomplished writer who possessed a special love for animals and nature. In addition to excelling at her schoolwork and following her passions, Aria was employed as a stocker at Weis Markets in Easton. A 2022 graduate of Easton High School, she had plans to continue her education and become a veterinarian technician.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she is survived by those who loved her most: her chosen family, Jackie and Tina Jones, Mary and Fred Bloss, Bobby Jones and Julia Bopp, her mama Ruth Fluharty, her papa Bill Coe, her nana Naomi Coe and her close friends. She was proceeded in death by her special 'grandfather', George Fluharty.
A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery located at 11365 Ocean Gateway, Easton at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 29.
