Arthur W. Jones HURLOCK — Arthur W. "Sonny" Jones, Jr., 85, of Hurlock, died July 14, 2023 at his home. Born September 13, 1937, he was the son of the late Arthur W. Jones, Sr. and Catherine Reed Jones.
He was a member of the second graduating class of North Dorchester High School in 1956. After graduation, he joined the US Army and was discharged in 1959. He then went to work for Delmarva Power, and retired after many years of service. After his retirement he worked at Hurlock Hardware and Snap-on. He was a long time member of Hurlock Lions Club and Choptank Lodge AF& AM 138.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Collins Jones whom he married on December 7, 1957; two daughters, Donna Jones Schnoor and husband Max of Cambridge and Robin Ann Hughes of Galestown; five grandchildren, Lisa Marshall and husband Kyle, John Schnorr and wife Clare, Andrew Schnoor and wife Courtney, Toby Hughes and wife Jessica, and Brandon Hughes; four greatgrandchildren, Clark Schnoor, Ethan Schnoor, Jameson Schnoor and Westlyn Hughes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Charlotte Ann Todd, Betty Lee Weidler, Virginia Milligan and Patsy Porch .
A Masonic memorial service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 12:00PM at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Chapel. Choptank Lodge will conduct the service and military honors will follow.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of Zeller Funeral Home in East New Market.
