Arthur Wearn Shelby "Art" CHESTER — Arthur Wearn Shelby, Jr. passed away peacefully on May 10, 2022 in Easton MD.
Arthur was born in Hopewell, Virginia on July 17, 1929 to Arthur Wearn Shelby, Sr. and Rebecca Temple Shelby. After graduating high school, he attended and graduated from Virginia Tech, joined the Army, and then married his high school sweetheart, Louise Harrison Birchett.
After his service in the Army, he worked as a computer salesman supporting numerous US Government organizations.
He was a faithful member of the Methodist church in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland and served on many church committees. He also sang with the choir along with Louise for many years.
Art and Louise traveled extensively and they both love spending time with family. They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.
Along with his parents, Arthur is predeceased by his sister Rebecca S. McCall.
He is survived by his wife Louise B. Shelby of Easton MD, son Mason T. Shelby and Kim D. Hawkins of Chester, MD, son David A. Shelby and Allison C. Shelby, of Vienna VA, grandchildren Austin T. Shelby, Jordan T. Shelby, Mason D. Shelby and Samuel H. Shelby and several great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, May 20th from 10:00 am to 10:30 am at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home: 106 Shamrock Rd. Chester, MD 21619, with a service beginning at 10:30 am. A graveside service will be held at a later date in Hopewell Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charitable organization of your choice in Art's memory or to St. Marks Methodist Church in Easton MD.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.