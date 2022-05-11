Ashley Nicole Moreland WYE MILLS — Ashley Nicole Moreland, 35, of Wye Mills MD., passed suddenly on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 . She was born in Annapolis, MD on September 13, 1986 to Kimberly Sherman of Wye Mills, MD and the late Clarence B. Moreland of Centerville, MD. Ashley was a graduate of Easton High School Class of 2004. She was a caring and giving person, always wanting to take care of others. She brought laughter into every room she walked in. She was beautiful inside and out. She loved her family, her friends, and especially her children. She will be greatly missed.
Ashley is survived by her mother Kimberly Sherman (Richard Sherman) of Wye Mills, MD., one sister Amber Swartz (David Swartz) of Athens, OH., three children, Mariah Nicholson, Maijor Nicholson and Maddox Moreland and her Grandmother Linda Wiseman of Cordova, MD, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Friends and family may visit between 2:00 and 5:00 PM, at the Cordova Fire Department Hall, 11864 Kitty Corner Rd., Cordova, MD 21625
To plant a tree in memory of Ashley Moreland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.