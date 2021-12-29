Attison Barnes TRAPPE — A proud Eastern Shoreman like many generations before him, Attison L. Barnes, Jr., age 83, died
peacefully on December 25, 2021. The son of Attison Leonard Barnes and Nellie Lillian Hastings
Barnes, Attison was born on November 9, 1938 in Cambridge, Maryland, but lived his entire life
in Trappe, Maryland. Attison was remarkable for his positive outlook on life, even after losing
his mobility in 1994 and losing the love of his life for over 60 years, Jean Knowles Barnes, in
2018. The family is comforted by his frequent affirmation that he lived a good and fulfilling life.
Attison graduated from Easton High School in 1956 and from the University of Maryland in
1960 with a pharmaceutical degree. In the early 1980's, he founded his own real estate firm,
Country Properties, Inc., in Easton, Maryland, where he spent decades helping others embrace
the Eastern Shore life that he so much appreciated. He traveled frequently and spoke often of
his trips with Jean and their friends around the world, although he was happiest spending time
in Talbot County.
A man of character and integrity, he never wavered from his attention to detail and his work
ethic. He was humble and always ready with a kind word, never seeking to make the
conversation about himself. He loved his farm, the outdoors, boating, skiing, tennis, watching
wildlife and also hosting and attending many parties. He was a pilot and loved gadgets, always
keeping up to date with the newest weather-related instruments that he monitored on a daily
basis. He cherished his time on and around the water with his friends at the Tred Avon Yacht
Club and treasured countless boating adventures around the Chesapeake Bay and beyond,
including racing many summers on the Chesapeake Bay log canoe Oliver's Gift. He succeeded in
passing along this love of boating and the outdoors to his children and grandchildren.
Attison was most proud of his family. He is survived by his daughter Teresa Jean Barnes and her
boyfriend, Mark, of Easton, Maryland, his son Attison Leonard Barnes, III and his wife, Karen, of
Alexandra, Virginia, and his grandchildren Nicole Elizabeth Hause and her fiancé, Troy, of
Charleston, South Carolina, Attison Leonard Barnes, IV and his wife, Maggie, of Austin, Texas,
and Catherine Barnes Aragone and her husband, JC, of Alexandria, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Attison may be made either to the Waterfowl
Festival, Inc. (www.waterfowlfestival.org) or to the Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Program at
the University of Maryland Rehabilitation & Orthopedic Institute
(www.ummsfoundation.org/give).
A private family service will be held at the Oxford Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.fhnfuneralhome.com.
