TILGHMAN — Audrey D. Lomax, 79, of Tilghman, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on February 22, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Audrey was born on August 28, 1942, to William Alexander Frampton and Hilda Violetta Tolson in Baltimore, MD.
She met the love of her life John Lomax in high school, and they were married in 1960 and had two children, Kathy and Kevin.
Once her children were grown, she opened up her own antique shop called The What Ever Shoppe, and enjoyed that hobby until her husband passed away. She then went to work at Chesapeake Landing prepping food.
Audrey was passionate about crossword puzzles and game shows and when she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found in her living room watching Jeopardy. We will miss her greatly.
Audrey was predeceased by her grandson: Michael Murphy; and her brother: William H. Frampton. She is survived by her children: Kathy Murphy (Lawrence); and Kevin Lomax (Gina); her sister: Jean Cummings; Her grandchildren: Jessica Harrison (Noah); April Motovidlak (John); Lindsay Murphy (Corey); and Taylor Lomax; her great-grandchildren: Gage; Mason; Macy; Myka; Rylan; and many nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that you make donations to the L. Michael Murphy Memorial Scholarship at Shore United Bank or Talbot Hospice.
