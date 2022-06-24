Audrey Edwards Brown EASTON — Audrey Edwards Brown, 97, died in Easton, MD, on June 9, 2022. She was born in Leonia, NJ, to George Theodore Edwards and Edna Graffe Edwards on September 17, 1924. She spent many summers at the family's summer home in Mantoloking, NJ on Barnegat Bay and was an avid sailor and sailboat racer. She graduated from Wells College in Aurora, NY with a BA in Mathematics and went on to study Art History at NYU and travel extensively in Europe. Her early career included eight years in the business office of NJ Bell Telephone Company with roles in community relations, public speaking, and engineering.
In 1957 she married Royal A. Brown and they lived briefly in West Caldwell, NJ, and Wethersfield, CT, before settling in Vienna, VA, where they lived for 24 years and raised their two children. Audrey worked for many years as a substitute high school math teacher. She was also very active in the Vienna Presbyterian Church. She and her husband moved to Santee, SC, following his second retirement in 1990.
After Roy's death in 1997, Audrey moved to the Eastern Shore of Maryland; taking up residence in 2004 at Londonderry on the Tred Avon, a retirement community in Easton, MD, where she served on the board of directors and taught Bible study for a nearby nursing home. Audrey's second career and labor of love was as an enthusiastic volunteer docent, greeter, and tour guide at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum where she served for over 17 years, well into her 90s, only reluctantly retiring. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, cross stitch, and other crafts; traveling to numerous states and countries for educational programs with Road Scholar, and attending Life Long Learner classes at University of Maryland.
Audrey was pre-deceased by her husband, Royal Brown, and brothers Bruce Edwards and J. Rodney Edwards. She is survived by her children, Barclay Brown of Green Cove Springs, FL, and Wendy Brown-Arnold of Ivoryton, CT; two grandchildren, Robin Arnold of Park City, UT, and Clayton Arnold of Ivoryton, CT; and by her brother Donald Edwards (Tanya) of Easton, MD, and their family. A memorial service will be held in the fall in Easton.
To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.