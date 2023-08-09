Audrey V. Sammons CAMBRIDGE — Audrey Virginia Wilcox Sammons, wife of Jack Sammons, of Cambridge, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023. Born in Cambridge, Maryland on March 9, 1936, she was the daughter of Odie W. Wilcox and Iona Amelia Rhea Wilcox. Audrey grew up in Cassons Neck on the Rhea family farm until her family moved into a home meticulously built by hand by her father. Audrey spent her childhood with her sister, Irene Wilcox Thomas, surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Audrey graduated from Cambridge High School in 1954 and attended Goldy Beacom College until marrying her first husband, Robert E Anderson. Audrey and Bobby had three daughters, Lisa (Tom) Neild, Patricia (Tommy) Hallowell, and Jennifer (Guy III) Edgar, all of Dorchester County.
Audrey was a gifted artist, played piano and organ, and was a talented seamstress. She played piano for the Men's Class of St. Paul's church, where she was a member for many years.
In May, 1976 Audrey and Jack were married. While they were working full-time, they spent weekends on home improvement projects, with Audrey being skilled in carpentry taught to her by her father. They built kitchen cabinets by hand, refinished furniture and built additions to their home. As grandchildren came along, Audrey and Jack took them on short excursions to the Catoctin Mountains, a favorite journey for Audrey. Once she and Jack both retired they purchased a motor home and spent weeks at a time traveling the countryside, making friends from Florida to Canada.
Audrey loved to garden. Rather, she loved shopping for plants, and would spend hours on the road with Jack searching for favorites and new plants to try. It was nothing for them to travel to Florida in the motor home and come back loaded down with plants. Audrey also loved shopping for bargains. Jack was her constant companion, good natured about driving the countryside in her quests.
Audrey and Jack shared 47 years of love. When aphasia presented itself and Audrey found it more difficult to communicate, Jack was there for her continually.
In addition to her beloved husband, Jack, and her daughters and sons-in-law, she is survived by stepchildren Steve Sammons and Cindy Sammons Hill, grandchildren Marcia Neild Groton, Lee Neild, TJ Hallowell, Logan Hallowell and Guy Edgar IV, Adam Sammons, Amber Sammons Salvadore, Ben Hill, Shawn Hill, Tyler Hill, Kaitlyn Hill, 14 great grandchildren, a brother in law J. Thomas Anderson and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister M. Irene Thomas and her husband Dick Thomas.
The family thanks with gratitude the staff of Mallard Bay, including Amanda Hallowell, Audrey's granddaughter-in-law, all who provided exceptional care to Audrey over the last two years. Everyone's dedication to patients made this transition for Audrey and family easier to bear.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge with Mr. Gary Hickman officiating. Interment will follow at Spedden Seward Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions can be made to Mallard Bay Activity Department, 520 Glenburn Avenue, Cambridge, MD 21613.
To plant a tree in memory of Audrey Sammons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.