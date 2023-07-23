Autry Lamont Holliday CAMBRIDGE — Autry Lamont Holliday, 80, of Cambridge passed away on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Autumn Lake Chesapeake Woods. He was born in Cambridge on August 24, 1942 and was a son of the late Evans and Evelyn Windsor Holliday.
Mr. Holliday graduated from South Dorchester High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Holliday was a waterman on his boat The Shadow and along side his cousin Carson on the Karen Sue for over 30 years. He was married to the former Judith Rieth who passed away on April 27, 2022. Mr. Holliday enjoyed fishing and being on the water. He was a life member of the American Legion Post #91 and Choptank Memorial Post 7460 VFW where he served as Commander.
He is survived by a son Monty Holliday of Hurlock, and his extended family and caregivers Karen and Carson Windsor of East New Market. Besides his parents and wife, Mr. Holliday is preceded in death by a sister Leila Robbins.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1pm at the Maryland Eastern Shore Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Patriot Point, 750 Taylors Island Rd, Madison, MD 21648 or to Baywater Animal Rescue, 4930 Bucktown Road, Cambridge, MD 21613. Arrangements are in the care of the Thomas Funeral Home, P.A. in Cambridge.
