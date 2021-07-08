Ava Kelley Honeycutt GRASONVILLE — Ava Kelley Honeycutt, 90, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loved ones on July 2, 2021. She was born May 17, 1931, on Kent Island, beloved daughter of the late Hilary DeWitt Kelley and Hilda Tolson Kelley.
Ava was educated on Kent Island, graduating from Stevensville High School, class of 1948. After being hired to teach kindergarten for the Grasonville Kindergarten Association in 1966, she began her college education. She earned degrees from Chesapeake College, University of Maryland College Park and a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Towson State College in 1978.
She also received certification in several courses offered by the Methodist Episcopal Church.
On Nov. 22, 1951, she married Lathern N. Honeycutt in Kingsley Methodist Church. They were married for 64 years until his death in January 2016. She is survived by her daughters, Dale Honeycutt Wheatley and her husband, Philip of Mardela Springs and Kim Honeycutt of Preston. She leaves behind 2 grandchildren, David Wheatley of Mardela Springs and Hilary Wheatley Fiore and her husband Charles of Hebron. Four great-grandchildren survive her, 3 great- grandsons, Levi, Mathis, and Fletcher Fiore and 1 great-granddaughter, Charlie Fiore. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth (Libby) Kelley Dawkins of Easton and a special cousin, Antonia Baxter Davis of Chestertown. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great-nephews, and treasured friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, brother Earl DeWitt Kelley, sister Mae Kelley Porter, niece Sandra Kelley Wingate, nephew Don Earl Kelley, and her treasured life-long friend Eunice Harris Chance.
Ava worked in her father's garage, Kelley's Garage in Chester growing up. She was a receptionist for Dr. I.G. Hoyt in Queenstown and spent eight years working with Friel Lumber Company. After her daughters were born, she began her teaching career. First in Grasonville, then was transferred to Kent Island Elementary School where she taught kindergarten until her retirement in 1993. Following retirement, she substituted until she was called to tutor reading which she continued to do until June 2011. During her teaching career, she was twice named to Who's Who Among American Teachers, 1990 and after her retirement in 2001. She was also awarded the honor of Life Memberships in Maryland PTA and the National PTA.
Ava joined Kingsley Methodist Church (which later merged into Kent Island United Methodist Church) in 1940. Following their marriage, she and Lathern led the Methodist Youth Fellowship at Kingsley United Methodist Church, creating lifelong bonds with their MYF group. She served both churches in many capacities including Charge secretary, Trustee, singing in the choir, playing handbells, and taught Sunday School for a total of 40 years within both churches. She participated in a mission trip to South Carolina following Hurricane Hugo in the early 1990's. Two of the joys of her later years was belonging to the Tuesday morning Bible Study and volunteering in the church office where she formed a very special friendship with Diana Harmon.
Her other memberships included the Stevensville High School Alumni Association, for which she chaired the Scholarship Fund, Chesterwye Foundation and Chesterwye Board of Directions, Delta Kappa Gamma, Maryland PTA, National PTA, and the Queen Anne's County Retired Educators Association.
Ava was devoted to her church, her immediate family and to her extended family which includes Jerry and Patsy Harris, Art and Karen Oertel, David and Barbara South and their families. She was blessed to have loving, caring neighbors Lorraine Haddaway, Tony and Kris Martino, Stephen Edney and Al Miller.
In May she celebrated her 90th birthday and received over 250 birthday cards from family, friends, former colleagues, and her former kindergarten students from as far away as Germany, Alaska and Hawaii. She treasured every card and note, reading them repeatedly. She was also recently honored with a Scholarship in her name by the Stevensville High School Alumni Association for a graduating senior pursuing their education in the field of education.
Her many activities included church and family events, large family dinners, Easter Egg hunts, and many, many birthday celebrations. She loved to read, enjoyed listening to music and sewing. She often referenced the quote "Live So That When You Are Gone, It Will Have Mattered."
A visitation will be held Wednesday evening July 7 from 5-8 pm at Kent Island United Methodist Church in Chester, Md. Her service will be held July 8 at 1 pm at Kent Island United Methodist Church. Interment will be held privately at Kingsley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers , memorial donations may be made to: *Kingsley Cemetery Fund c/o Kent Island United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Chester, MD 21619,* Kent Island United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 308, Chester, MD 21619,* Ava Kelley Honeycutt Scholarship Fund c/o Stevensville High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 943, Stevensville, MD 2166, *Chesterwye Center, P.O. Box 96, Grasonville, MD 21638, *Mid-Shore Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 474, Easton, MD 21601 or *Hope Heals Camp, 4279 Roswell Rd. NE, Suite 208 #270, Atlanta, GA 30342.
