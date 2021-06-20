Barbara A. Henry COLUMBIA — Barbara A. Henry, 90, formerly of Ellicott City, MD, passed away on June 16, 2021 at the Residences at Vantage Point in Columbia, MD.Born August 6, 1930 in Salisbury, MD, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. Brittingham, Sr. and Delta Gordy Brittingham. After graduating from Cambridge High School in 1947, she attended Madison College, now known as James Madison University. She graduated with a degree in Home Economics. Upon graduation, she was employed as a dietician at Woman's Hospital in Baltimore. She married the late Edwin M. Henry, Jr. on February 2, 1952. She returned to work for the Howard County, MD school lunch program until retiring in 1987. She was a member of the Bethany Lane Methodist Church, the Cross Country Garden Club, the former Woman's Eastern Shore Society and numerous bridge groups.She enjoyed organizing and participating in activities at Vantage Point. She is survived by two daughters, Jo Pion (Ed) of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Kim H. Reitz (Richard) of West Friendship, MD, four grandchildren, Stephen, K. Meredith, Christopher and Emily, and three great-grandchildren, Clayton, Addison and Emma. A funeral service will be held at Bethany Lane Methodist Church on June 24, 2021 at 11am with family receiving friendsone hour prior. Interment will be at Dorchester Memorial Park, Cambridge, MD at 3pm. Arrangements are in the care of Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home and Thomas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity.
