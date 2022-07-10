Barbara A. Smith Hiser EASTON — Barbara A. Smith, 89, passed away peacefully on June 29 at Bayleigh Chase in Easton. Born in Decatur, IL, Barbara was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy Hiser.
She graduated from Bowling Green High School in OH where she was a popular and active member of the student body. After a year at Miami University Ohio, Barbara transferred to the University of Pennsylvania where she studied fine arts and interior design. While at Penn, she met and eventually married Sidney Scott Smith. They were together for 64 years until Sid's passing in 2018.
Barbara and Sid maintained dual residences in Moorestown, NJ and Long Beach Island, NJ before moving full time to Chestertown, MD and then finally relocating to St. Michaels 25 years ago to be closer to family. Barbara was an active member of Christ Church in St. Michaels where she led the Altar Guild team and numerous other church activities. She also served as secretary of the local Embroiderer's Guild and was involved in many other community organizations.
She will be remembered as a quiet, kind, caring, giving person who loved her family and the Lord. An accomplished artist, seamstress, quilter, knitter and needleworker, she developed her skills to an expert level, teaching classes and designing/creating her own pieces.
Barbara is survived by daughter Deborah A. (Douglas) Collison, son Russell W. Smith, two grandchildren, Mason Smith and Julia Smith, brother Harold R. Hiser Jr., and cherished friend and caregiver Debbie Murray. A son, Sidney S. Smith, Jr., predeceased her.
A memorial service will be held at the Bayleigh Chase Auditorium, 501 Dutchman's Lane, Easton MD on July 20, 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Bayleigh Chase Employee Appreciation Fund, c/o Treasurer Jonathan West, 52 Davis Lane, Easton MD 21601
