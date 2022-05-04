Barbara C Kinnamon EASTON — Barbara C. Kinnamon of Easton, passed away on May 1st at UMSMC at Eatson. She was 78 years old.
Barbara was born in Easton on May 22nd, 1943, to the late Harry and Ester Conrad.
Following high school she worked on the farm, before taking a position with McCord's Laundry, where she worked for 25 years. Following her time at McCord's, Barbara went on to work cleaning houses before finally retiring.
Barbara was very caring and loved to take care of her family. Whether making them laugh with her wonderful sense of humor, being there to care and comfort anyone who needed it, or just taking care of the family home, she was always there when you needed her. Barbara was also very crafty and loved jigsaw puzzles.
Barbara is survived by her high school sweetheart, and husband of 57 years, Ray A. Kinnamon Sr. of Easton, and her son, Ray A. Kinnamon, Jr., and his wife Linda, of Searcy, AR. She is also survived by 3 siblings.
A private burial service will take place at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Easton.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
