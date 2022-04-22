Barbara Grace DeLee Westover EASTON — Barbara Grace DeLee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home. She was 89 years old.
She was born on December 26, 1932, in Austerlitz, NY, the daughter of the late Jesse and Carrie Rowe Westover. Barbara graduated from Chatham High School in 1950 and nursing school in 1953, receiving her Bachelor of Science degree. She was employed as a Registered Nurse at White Plains Hospital and Burke Rehabilitation Center in White Plains, New York. Barbara married John Miller DeLee in 1954 and they made their home in White Plains, NY where they raised their family.
She went back to nursing in the 1970's and by the late 1980's she decided to open her own business, Ceramic Creations in Harrison, New York until moving to Easton, Maryland in 2008.
She loved spending time with her family and visiting with friends outside by the pool. Barbara loved the New York Yankees and enjoyed reading, genealogy, and knitting.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents as well as her husband, John Miller DeLee in 2015. She is survived by her children Steven DeLee and his wife Kat, Susan DeLee, David DeLee, and John (Jack) DeLee; grandchildren, Gerry Belvedere, Nicholas Belvedere, Kerry Price, Anthony Belvedere, Amanda Baker, Dominick Belvedere, Grace DeLee and Sarah DeLee and great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Braiden, Karson, Anthony, Kaden, Jax, Lexi, Michaela, Gabby, Cru, Bodhi, and Tali.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 5 -7 PM at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., 200 S. Harrison St. Easton. Burial will be on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 10 AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Cordova.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her honor to Talbot Hospice, 586 Cynwood Drive, Easton, MD 21601.
