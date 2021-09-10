Barbara Hancock ELLICOTT CITY,MD — Burch Barbara H. Burch, 88, of Ellicott City and formerly of Easton, died August 31, 2021 at Lighthouse Senior Living, Ellicott City with family at her side. Born in Gary, Indiana on October 4, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Bernard W. Hancock and Anne Hancock of Pasadena, Maryland.
Mrs. Burch graduated from Glen Burnie High School in 1950. She was a secretary for a Maritime Law firm, Government Services Savings and Loan, and Cecil County Senator William Amoss in Annapolis. A tremendous dutiful work ethic was shown in all her endeavors with gardening and nature, her life's passions.
Barbara was a gentle person who loved life and served people and creatures with courage. She married her high school sweetheart Jack M. Burch in July of 1955 and loved him unceasingly for 57 years.
Barbara is survived by two sons and their spouses, David B. Burch and Cheryl Burch of West River, MD, Charles W. Burch and Mimi Burch of Ellicott City, MD, and two grandchildren, Cameron Taylor Burch, and Brandon Lee Burch.
